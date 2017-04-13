Literacy to be improved

MORE children and adults in two provinces will benefit from a partnership that brings library books right down to the grassroots level to improve literacy.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of Buk Bilong Pikinini in Port Moresby, Oil Search managing director and chairman of the Oil Search Foundation Peter Botten, said the partners, who have already built the first literacy library in Hela, would work together to build others in Hela and Kikori, Gulf.

“I heard firsthand from speaking with mothers and fathers at the opening of our Tari library how important it is for their children to have an early opportunity to learn to read.”

Botten said the most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success was an introduction to books prior to beginning school.

“We feel privileged to work with Buk Bilong Pikinini for these reasons. We look forward to a long and productive partnership that will change the lives of individuals and communities through a love of books and reading.”

Botten said Oil Search and Oil Search Foundation took very seriously their efforts to support economic and social development in the country, not only because that was the right thing to do as a company working here, but also because it made business sense.

“Last year, Oil Search announced a K185 million donation to the foundation over five years to support projects in health, leadership and education and women’s empowerment and protection.

“Let me stress, we are committed to seeing real change. We will judge our ultimate success by the impact we help to achieve – which is to see positive shifts in PNG’s development indicators.”

