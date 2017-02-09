A little compassion would be appreciated

PORT Moresby General Hospital’s maternal clinic visit from 7am to 11am is a mere four-hour window after which they claim they are to attend to other medical cases.

With no prior advice or notice yesterday morning (Feb 7), they advised those present that they would only see 12 patients and only those who were eight to nine months pregnant.

When the rest asked the nurse what day they were scheduled to attend, the nurse simply told them not to ask but just go away and return later.

But when?

Come on nurse, show a bit more compassion and professionalism as I’m sure you as a woman would know exactly how the patients would have felt by your arrogance and uncaring attitude.

The PMGH management should look into this situation.

Victim

Port Moresby

