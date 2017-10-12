Little queen helps keep Morobe crowd-puller on catwalk

THE Show Queen and Show Pikinini are significant events of the Morobe Show – and this year it was no different.

Both events were major crowd-pullers.

The marketing executive of sponsor Lae Biscuit Company, Harry Kaisa, said the aim was to foster pride in the cultural heritage of the country.

“Papua New Guinea is regarded as one of the most-diverse and unique in terms of cultural heritage on the planet,” he said.

“All Papua New Guineans should be immensely proud of their heritage.

“They should strive to preserve the knowledge of their culture for future generations.

“It is particularly important that our younger children be passed on knowledge from their parents and grandparents.”

Kaisa said Lae Biscuit Company had been sponsoring Morobe Show Queen and Show Pikinini for the past 12 years.

This year’s entrants all receive a gift bag, with the winners taking home cash prizes.

Their school received 50 cartons of Lae Biscuit.

