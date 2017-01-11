Liu: NDB up to date with acquittals

THE National Development Bank has been up to date with its acquittals, managing director Moses Liu says.

Liu made the statement following a comment that the big cut back in its 2017 national budget allocation was in relation to its failure to adequately account for its funds.

Institute of National Affairs director Paul Barker said Treasury had pointed out that the NDB had not adequately accounted for their use of the funds received to date.

Liu said NDB “does full acquittal of all funds received from the Government with the latest being on December 23, 2016, to the Department of National Planning and Monitoring”.

“The fact is that all the Government agencies including NDB had budget cuts in 2017 because of the depressed state of the economy in 2016,” he said.

It was due to low commodity prices and the flow-on effect of the El Nino-induced dry season in 2015 which affected agriculture output and revenue.

Liu said the depressed economic condition was expected to continue this year. So huge cuts were done across all sectors of the Government Departments and agencies including NDB.

Like this: Like Loading...