Live by the book of all ages

THE Bible is the very breath of God thus if it is put in the

heart will most definitely change your life (2 Tim 3 : 16).

Thus, it is good to have the Bible in the Parliament but if

the men in the house do not put the Word of God in their

hearts individually the supposed change will never materialise.

What benefit does one gain by having a Bible

sitting on the shelf in his or her house but doesn’t live the

life that the glorious book teaches? The Bible is the living

truth that is the cornerstone of our Christian faith. I pray

that the people of Papua New Guinea truly repent and live

by the glorious book of all ages.

– O Aufa, via email