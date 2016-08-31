Live by the book of all ages
THE Bible is the very breath of God thus if it is put in the
heart will most definitely change your life (2 Tim 3 : 16).
Thus, it is good to have the Bible in the Parliament but if
the men in the house do not put the Word of God in their
hearts individually the supposed change will never materialise.
What benefit does one gain by having a Bible
sitting on the shelf in his or her house but doesn’t live the
life that the glorious book teaches? The Bible is the living
truth that is the cornerstone of our Christian faith. I pray
that the people of Papua New Guinea truly repent and live
by the glorious book of all ages.
– O Aufa, via email