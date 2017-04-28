Livestock owners to be fined K100

By Rebecca Kuku

PEOPLE found breeding and keeping farm animals such as pigs within the city boundary in Port Moresby will be fined K100, according to City Manager Leslie Alu.

Alu said offenders would be fined an extra K10 daily if they failed to remove the animals.

He said breeding and keeping animals in residential premises in the city posed a danger to the health of residents.

He said while the penalty might seem lenient, the bottom line was the concern over the health of residents posed by the presence of animals and birds in residential areas within the city.

“This situation can be contained if city residents adhere to the requirements of the Public Health (Sanitation and General) Regulation Act relating to breeding and keeping of animals in the city,” he said.

Alu said people must understand that Port Moresby was a modern city administered by an authority with regulations to look after the welfare of its residents.

“Port Moresby is not a village setting where everyone can do what he or she feels like doing without any regard for authority,” he said.

“NCDC is established by an Act of Parliament and is recognised as the administrative authority of Port Moresby.”

Alu said the NCDC had rules and regulations regarding healthy living, safety and wellbeing of residents, and for the appearance of the city.

One of them is the Public Health (Sanitation and General) Regulation which relates to healthy living in the city.

“These rules and regulations are set up for the benefit of everyone in the city and I expect every resident to respect the law, respect the authority and respect fellow resident by complying with the rules and regulations of the city.”

Like this: Like Loading...