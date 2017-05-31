Livuan back in contention

PAPUA New Guinea’s athletes are shaping up well to mount a strong challenge at the Oceania Championships in Suva from June 28 to July 1.

Commanding performances by Charles Livuan and a superb 400m run by Emmanuel Wanga were the highlights of last weekend’s meet in Port Moresby.

East New Britain’s Livuan, who relocated to Port Moresby after a successful Pacific Games where he finished fourth in a very competitive 200m race, has hardly been seen in recent months and was not on the Athletics PNG radar for Oceania Championships.

This position is being reconsidered after Livuan recorded the best times seen this year in PNG in both the 100m and 200m.

“Though wind assisted, Charles performances of 10.7secs for 100m and 21.5 for 200m were very good indeed” APNG president Tony Green said.

“You can see from the photos that Charles was very relaxed and he won his races comfortably.”

The hotly contested 200m saw East New Britains Leeroy Kamau and Lae’s Wanga both clock 21.7 in second and third place respectively with a following wind of 3.2m per second.

They were followed by Manusian Damien Kotou and New Irelander Ephraim Lerkin, who both ran 22.5secs.

Livuan also won a the 100m race in 10.7secs from Port Moresby’s Chris Peni (also 10.7), Kamau (10.8), Manoka John (11.0) and Kotou (11.2).

Wanga produced a wonderful display of 400m running to turn the tables on Lerkin, who had gotten the better of him earlier this season in two races in Lae.

Buoyed by some vocal support from his former classmates, the 2016 Melanesian Champion in the Under-18 division Wanga powered away in the last 50m to win in 48.3seconds from Lerkin.

Like this: Like Loading...