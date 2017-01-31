LLG allocates K100,000 to support women in business

THE Wewak Island Local Level Government in East Sepik has allocated K100,000 to support more than 800 women in business opportunities.

LLG president Pius Bugatar told The National that the funding would come from the District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) funding to support women in small to medium enterprises.

He said the women would be looking for places in the province to invest their money because the PNG Women in Business bank in the province was not reliable.

He said this was because since 2010 when the PNG WIB founder Janet Sape launched the bank in the province, they had not seen any benefits.

“More than 50,000 mothers in East and West Sepik paid K500 membership fees,” he said.

“We want to address nation building in all sectors including businesses where women should be given equal attention and representation.”

He said after six years, the bank was inactive in Wewak.

“No transactions are taking place as the office is just sitting idle,” Bugatar said.

Bugatar said addressing gender issues was important.

“The Government had placed K10 million in this institution for women to participate in economy and nation building,” he said.

Janet Sape is the founder and executive director of PNG Women in Business. She is also one of the Pacific’s best-known advocates on women’s issues.

