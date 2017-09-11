LLG funds reservist’s training

NIMAMAR local level government in Lihir, New Ireland, has committed K120,000 to fund training for reserve police officers to maintain law and order on the island.

The first group of 30 reserve policemen and women – two each from the 15 wards on the island – will be selected.

The training will run from Sept 18 to Oct 14 and will see four weeks of reservist training that normally takes six weeks to complete.

Three reserve police trainers from Bomana Police College in Port Moresby and Kavieng police station will conduct the training.

