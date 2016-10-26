LLG to launch new high school, rural lock-up

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill is expected to open a new high school and rural lock-up in the East Pangia local level government in Southern Highlands next month.

The new Apenda High School and rural lock-up cost more than K50 million.

O’Neill is the MP for Ialibu-Pangia electorate.

Last Friday, leaders from the 21 wards in East Pangia gathered at Apenda and put up a billboard thanking O’Neill for the two projects.

Councillor Akape Imele said to receive two big projects at the same time was a bonus for the people of East Pangia.

Imele said East Pangia was regarded as one of the remote local level government’s in the district.

But such impact projects would bring many economic benefits and lift living standards of the people in the district.

He said it meant they no longer had to send their children to Pangia Secondary.

Aipa Tiri, the title holder of land portion 12 Iaro, Karamui, said he was glad to give the land back to the State to be used for the two projects which will benefit the people.

Superintendent Richard Mandui, the chief executive officer of the Correctional Service Commissioner, said the rural lock-up in Apenda would be similar to others around the country.

He said Apenda would later become a provincial jail because of constant breakouts from Beiu-bi jail outside Mendi town.

