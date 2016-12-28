LLG leaders can stand for 2017 polls

LOCAL level government members are allowed to contest the 2017 national election, says Electoral Commissioner Patilas Gamato.

He was responding to questions raised by members of public as to whether LLG members were allowed to contest in national elections.

Gamato explained in a statement that Section 30 of the Organic Law on Provincial Governments and Local Level Governments allowed LLG members to contest elections or hold other public leadership responsibilities.

He further clarified that Section 31 of the Organic Law did not require LLG members to resign to contest national elections.

However, Gamato said presidents should resign prior to the issue of writs for the 2017 national elections on April 20, 2017, although they were not obliged under the law to do so.

“This is because the chances of LLG presidents using LLG funds or property for campaigning are there,” he said.

Section 5 of the Organic Law on Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership (OLDRL), and Section 27 of the Constitution, prohibit a leader from using his or her office for personal benefits.

“Application of public funds for soliciting votes is a matter of personal interest and will attract charges under the Organic Law

“If a president of a LLG uses his or her official vehicle given under the LLG for campaigning for the national elections, that will be a matter of personal interest and will amount to misconduct in office.

Gamato urged LLG presidents to give notice prior to contesting the elections to avoid any act that may lead to breaches of the Organic Law.

“It is, therefore, the duty of the leader to ensure that his or her conduct does not offend the requirements of the Leadership Code,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...