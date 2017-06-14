LLG plans to use reservists in curbing law issues

THE Nimamar LLG which hosts the Lihir Gold Mine in New Ireland plans to invest in training reservists to assist the police to address the law and order situation, president Ambrose Silul says.

Silul, also New Ireland deputy governor, was speaking at the signing of three memorandums of understanding between the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, Kokopo City, East New Britain provincial administration and that

Nimamar LLG in Kokopo on Friday.

“The people of Lihir continue to become victims of the big time development and these include the influx of people moving into Lihir Island and the environmental impacts and related issues brought about by the mining operation that affects the people’s daily lives including the law and order situation.”

He said evidence of this was the illegal production of homebrew, sale of drugs, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and broken marriages.

He said the increase in population had affected the lifestyle which was experienced when the population was less than what was today.

“The Lihir population of less than 10,000 people prior to mining operations used to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle but today the population is well over 17, 000.”

He said the memorandums of understanding that was signed with the constabulary would pave the way for training of reservists who would be an addition to the current manpower of 26 police officers.

“They will all be used effectively to diffuse law and order situations on Lihir Island.”

Silul said the Nimamar local level government was willing to provide logistical support to the police department for the training of the reservists.

He said the reservists would be paid by the Nimamar local level government to ensure a safe and harmonious environment on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...