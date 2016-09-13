LLG sets up solar farming to address power woes

A LOCAL level government in East New Britain has introduced solar farming in its communities.

Governor and Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Jr said this was to address the issue of power blackouts.

“Kokopo, through the Bitapaka LLG, has come up with the initiative to do solar farming,” he said.

“The solar farm will generate clean electricity and produce 20 megawatts in an arrangement with PNG Power Limited.”

He said the current capacity of power supply in the province was 9.8 megawatts.

However, with the recent wet weather conditions and flooding, the power capacity was reduced to 4.6 megawatts and blackouts were being experienced.

“PNG Power worked around the clock to address this and arrangements have been put in place with PNG Power to purchase two 2.5 megawatts generator sets for Ulagunan and Kerevat,” ToBaining said.

“We will work together to cut down on blackouts faced in the province.

“We need support from all stakeholders and leaders to improve the power capacity in East New Britain.

“Our target is to light up all four LLGs in Kokopo.”

