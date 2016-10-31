LLG yet to receive funding: President

SUAU local level government president Ricky Morris of Alotau, Milne Bay, says funding for local level governments are yet to be received.

Morris told The National yesterday that it was coming to the end of the year but the LLG service improvement programme funds had not been paid.

“For Suau, we have not receive any of the K100,000 LLG service improvement programme funds allocated to us for 2016,” he said.

“It’s almost November.

“The same must be happening to other local level governments in the country.”

He said the Government had been saying a lot about rural development but delayed the payment of LLG service improvement programme funds which was affecting some important projects.

“Funds for local level governments are not released and yet we preach for rural developments,” Morris said.

“Where is the logic? Disbursement of LLG service improvement programme funds should be the priority of the Finance Department in Waigani.

“Little projects costing less money like farming and agriculture and community welfare projects that we initiated at ward levels impact lives.

“It’s improving the quality of life on the ground compared to millions and billion kina infrastructure projects in urban centres funded by the Government with no real returns to majority of the citizens around the country in terms of improving the quality of life.”

