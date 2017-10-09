LLGs need proper funding

The Government has the responsibility to provide adequate funding to local level governments to cover basic services to people in the rural areas.

However, it seems that that is not happening and the life of the people is being affected.

Local level governments has a major role to play in the area of law and order but, again, nothing is happening.

The crime rate is getting worse. Why? Who should be responsible for dealing with that?

The LLGs should.

Other services like roads, bridges, airstrips, agriculture, health and education are not doing well.

Lower level governments are the foundation of our country and our government should give them top priority.

Gupnemb Wahya

Jiwaka (North Waghi district)

Kimil Ward 2

