Lo injured but named in Kumuls

By PETER PUSAL

DYNAMIC Kumuls winger Garry Lo is racing against the clock to be fit for Sunday’s rugby league World Cup quarterfinal against England.

The 23-year-old injured his left ankle in Papua New Guinea’s 64-0 trouncing of the US Hawks last Sunday in Port Moresby and was helped off the field earlier in the second half.

Kumuls coach Michael Marum said yesterday from Melbourne that Lo was “50/50” to run out at AAMI Park against the English but he was keeping his fingers crossed for the Western Highlander.

“Garry’s okay,” Marum said.

“He’s not in any real pain or anything like that.

“He sprained his left ankle in the USA game and we brought him off and he’s been resting it since but he’ll have to train later this week and we’ll make a decision if he plays or not.”

Lo, who has been a crowd favourite at the Oil Search National Football Stadium in the pool stage of the World Cup, has not shone what he is capable of and Marum said he was hopeful the sturdily built back would get right for Sunday’s game in the Victorian capital.

“We’ll give him until Friday but if he can’t make it then Stargroth Amean who was really good for us in the last game will come in off the bench. That means Thompson Teteh then takes the bench spot. That’s one way we’ll do the changes.”

Meanwhile, Marum said the weather in Melbourne had been surprisingly pleasant with the team training in clear skies yesterday at Xavier College in Kew, East Melbourne.

“There was a forecast for showers today but its 32 degrees and sunny so that’s really been good for the boys. We were expecting some cooler weather but it’s been hot so far.”

With Australia heading into its summer season, there are still cold fronts experienced in parts of the southern states with temperatures dropping to as low as 10 degress.

With the Kumuls having played their three opening matches in tropical conditions the adjustment needed by the squad saw them leave on Monday with four days to acclimatise.

