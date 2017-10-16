Lo ready to perform at World Cup

By ISAAC LIRI

THE only England-based player in the 23-man PNG LNG Kumuls team for the rugby league World Cup, Garry Lo, pictured, says being out of the national scene for two years has made him hungrier to play.

Lo, who has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sheffield Eagles in England’s Kingstone Press Championship, was in danger of being overlooked by the national selectors with their Super League only policy.

But thankfully the 23-year-old, who had scored 45 tries in 44 games for the Eagles, could not be ignored by coach Michael Marum for the Oct 28 to Dec 2 tournament.

Lo did some campaigning of his own before the team announcement, calling on selectors not to forget England-based talent most of whom were in the Kingstone Press Championship.

The Western Highlander was referring to himself as well as fellow Eagles Mark Mexico and Menzie Yere as well as Whitehaven duo Jessie Joe Parker and Dion Aiye and Doncaster’s Jason Tali.

Lo’s cause was helped further when the winger signed a two-year deal with English Super League club Castleford Tigers two weeks before the Kumuls announcement.

Coupled with his proven try-scoring record, the fact that Lo had been signed up by one of the leading Super League clubs was enough for the former Hunter to get the nod.

With all that behind him now Lo has his eyes set helping PNG get past the pool stage and score some tries while he is at it.

“When Michael (Marum) told me that I made the squad I was really thankful for the opportunity and excited as well,” Lo said.

“Coming back home, it’s pretty good to see my former Hunters teammates again. I’ve settled in and I feel comfortable with the guys.

“I really wanted to play for PNG. That was my main goal when started playing so now that I’ve been lucky enough to get here from England I’m going to give everything for the team,” Lo said.

Lo said scoring tries was fun but making it into the Super League was even better.

Lo referred to his combinations with his teammates as a vital contributing factor.

“I think combinations are important especially for the outside backs so we’re working on that now.”

