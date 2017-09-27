Lo signs with Castleford

FORMER Kumul winger Gary Lo has joined UK Super League side Castleford Tigers.

The rugby league club confirmed on their website over the weekend the signing of the 23-year-old Papua New Guinean from Kingstone Press Championship team Sheffield Eagles.

Lo, from the Western Highlands, signed a two-year-deal with the Tigers (with a club option for a third year). It has also been agreed with both clubs that Lo will return on loan to Sheffield when not required by the Tigers.

Lo, who last played for his country in 2014, has had an impressive strike rate in the Championship having scored 33 tries in 28 games this season.

The 98kg, 171cm winger joined the Eagles in 2016 and has scored 45 tries in 44 games since debuting for the club.

Prior to moving to England, the former Hagen Eagles star represented the SP PNG Hunters in their inaugural season in the Queensland Cup where in 2014, he was awarded the top try-scorer award — scoring 24 tries in 24 games.

Lo said he could not wait to join up with his new teammates and play in the Super League.

“I am lost for words. To be given this opportunity is a dream come true for me. To get the chance to test myself at the highest level in the Super League is so exciting and I can’t wait to join the boys soon for pre-season training,” Lo, who recently called for PNG Kumuls selectors to consider England-based PNG players for next month’s World Cup, said.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said the club saw the potential Lo had and was confident he would add to the club’s success.

“Gary Lo has been a really exciting player for Sheffield over the last two years,” Powell said.

“I’ve had a good look at him and I think he will fit perfectly into the way that we play.

“He’s an exciting player, he’s very robust and a strong ball carrier who’s got an ability to pass the ball as well. So I think he’ll be a very exciting player to add into what we have already got.”

Castleford chief executive officer Steve Gill echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“Gary is an excellent prospect, and at 23 he is a perfect age to move up into Super League from the Championship,” Gill said.

“I believe in time he will become a fan favourite, and Gary gives us real strength in depth on our wings.” – BBC

