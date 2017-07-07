Loan demand jumps by 20 per cent

THE demand for small to medium enterprises (SME) loans at the National Development Bank has grown by more than 20 per cent in the past five years, says acting board chairman William Lamur.

Lamur was speaking at the bank’s 50 years anniversary celebration in Port Moresby yesterday.

“NDB has been championing the resolve to grow the local SME sector,” he said.

“Demand of the SME loans have now grown over 20 per cent in the last five years.

“Despite cash-flow constraints, the bank has to fund this demand.

“We are working with the government to fully capitalise the bank including the option to commercialise its operations so that it has the capacity to sustain its operations in the medium to long term to serve our people better.”

Reflecting on the establishment of the bank 50 years ago, and its inauguration on July 6 1967, Lamur said there was appreciation of the purpose for which the bank was established.

“It was a vehicle for change. It was established to facilitate the promotion of economic advancement of the indigenous population,” he said.

“I want to acknowledge the foresight of the colonial administration and the staff of the PNG Development Bank (as it was called) for establishing the bank.

“It certainly has transformed the lives of a lot of our customers who had been assisted to engage in the agriculture projects and small businesses such as the Stret Pasin Stoa Scheme to now the SME sector over the 50 years since its inception.”

