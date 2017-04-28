Local artists, sponsors ready for music awards

THE annual Yumi FM PNG Musik Awards will be marking its 13th year with a line up of local artists vying for the top awards tomorrow night.

“Yumi FM is the leading Tok Pisin radio station in Papua New Guinea whose aim is to develop and expose local talent and recognise the efforts of local artists and has been doing so for the past 12 years through this major event,” PNG FM general manager Charles Taylor said yesterday at the announcement of the awards.

“I urge all you upcoming, budding artists not to succumb to piracy but instead protect the integrity of your music by avoiding sharing your songs via Bluetooth and WhatsApp.

“Instead, I encourage you to partner with Yumi FM, who is accredited with the Australian Performing Rights Association (APRA) who helps to promote local artists by paying them royalties every time their music is played on the radio.

“Yumi FM, NauFM and Legend FM have cornered 43 per cent of the market. Thus, we are in a good position to help you promote your music and get you royalties as well,” Taylor said.

Senior Yumi FM radio personality, Turner ‘Kasty’ Arifeae, said there would only be 12 categories for this year, a reduction from 18 categories, which will include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year, New Group of the Year and South Pacific Artist of the Year.

“We’ve reduced the number to create a more challenging atmosphere for the artists.”

The Female Artist category was excluded due to lack of female artists in the PNG music industry and more so because there was no support for women to pursue a career in the industry.

