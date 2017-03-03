Local artwork for exhibition

By JOHN RUBEIA

THE Royal Queensland Art Society (RQAS) Brisbane Branch is exhibiting artworks by Papua New Guinean artists at its Petrie Terrace Gallery in Brisbane, Australia from 20 to 26 March 2017. This exhibition is organised by Don Wotton a resident of Brisbane, member of RQAS and in association with the artists including Gigs Wena, Michael Mape, Gima Segore, Albert Ipu and John Rubeia.

Both Albert Ipu owner of Ace Illustration and his employee John Rubeia first met Don Wotton in 1992 when he commissioned their company to design, illustrate and print the awareness campaign for the effects the construction of Yonki Dam would have on the livelihood of people living in the Arona Valley. Don Wotton provided expert advice on environment related issues as an employee of PNG Power then.

Fast track to 2017 and after 25 years Don Wotton still maintains the relationships he established with his many friends in Papua New Guinea, thus, this exhibition in Brisbane. Besides Michael Mape and Gigs Wena both of whom have exhibited on numerous occasions in PNG, the rest of the artists are an unknown quantity. Albert Wet is an illustrator and entrepreneur showcasing pen and ink drawings and Gima Segore is an illustrator and cartoonist with his computer aided vector (Adobe Illustrator) illustrations.

John Rubeia’s image collection is made up of very recent photographic works of young and dynamic photographers including Lloyd Kave who is completing his grade 12 studies this year, Carlos Atasoa a second year medical student at Medical Faculty and his two sons Dion and Oswyn who are pursuing a career in the aviation industry. These young Papua New Guineans are very excited to know that they are a part of a group of artists exhibiting in Australia.

The opportunity has presented itself to this group of artists and they grabbed it with both hands. This exhibition promises to be one that is totally different from the contemporary PNG art shows we are so used to seeing both domestic and international. Gima Segore’s five photo realistic computer aided vector illustrations will be printed on 2×1.3m canvas which is a new modern art style on show. All the other art including the photographs are carefully chosen to represent a new wave of modern contemporary PNG art. The success of this exhibition will not be measured by how much we earn from the sale of artworks, but the exposure of PNG talents and building a long term relationship with QRAS and any other Australian artists for more of similar exchange exhibitions between PNG and Australia.

With the success of this exhibition we can hopefully organise more opportunities for PNG artists in Australia and at the same time invite Australian artists we get to know to come to PNG where they can also be exposed to new culture, environment and subjects that are of interest to artists.

We take this opportunity to thank firstly Don Wotton for the initiative securing the gallery and RQAS Brisbane Branch through Petrie Terrace Gallery for supporting the idea of exposing Papua New Guinean artists in promoting and providing the venue for the exhibition in Brisbane Australia.

A letter of notification from the Royal Queensland Art Society Brisbane Branch to the Australian High Commission in PNG reads, “The artists presence and participation in the exhibition and gallery activities will provide them an opportunity to witness current trends in the Australian art market and the operations of a commercial gallery.”

John Rubeia is an art director at a leading advertising agency in Port Moresby, mentor and director of photography for the young photographers featured in this article.

Like this: Like Loading...