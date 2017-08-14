Local author expresses disappointment at state of public libraries

THE state of school libraries in the country can only be described as appalling and pathetic, New Ireland author Noah Kagai says.

Speaking at the launching of the National Book Week in New Ireland last week at Omo and Kaselok Primary School, Kagai said that many schools in the country did not have decent libraries.

The theme for this years’ National Book Week is “Libraries for Nation Building”.

“This is an exceptional and well-designed theme but I should

hang my head in shame and

not talk about the importance of keeping books for reading or starting up your own library,” Kagai said.

“In almost schools in the country from primary, high school and vocational school you will find

that many do not have decent

library building or if they have

one, there are practically no books at all.

“With our country emerging into modern technology in the 21st century, how can I stand in front of the children to talk about the relevance of libraries when this particular section has been poorly managed or simply ignored by many boards of governors?”

