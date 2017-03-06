Local companies complain over non-payments

ABOUT 15 local companies are still waiting for payments owed to them by the National Identification and Civil Registration (NID) programme.

Their officials gathered last week at the NID head office to present their complaints to National Planning and Monitoring Minister Charles Abel.

Spokesman Yahui Harvey Tenige called on Abel to ensure their outstanding claims were paid.

“Please adhere to our complaints for non-payment of services rendered to PNG Identification and Civil Registration NID the pilot project for this current Government,” he said

“We are 100 per cent nationally-owned companies registered with the Investment Promotion Authority and are currently paying our Internal Revenue Commission taxes. We are part of the SME in the growth of our economies.

“Many of us have expenditures to meet each day.

“Our payments has been delayed for too long. For many it has been a loss of business.

“We have no other option but to come to you to seek your authority and approval to settle all service providers for 2014 to 2017.

“As we all know that the general election is around the corner and we do not want to risk it.”

Tegine said the minister had responded to their concerns and assured them of their payments.

“He told us that what he’s aware of is that he already set aside money to pay the service providers and he will be checking on that,” he said.

