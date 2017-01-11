Some local elites suffer from boastful, bloated egos

A CERTAIN phenomenon that is gaining momentum among Papua New Guinea’s elite is the trend towards publicising who they are, what education levels they have reached and what jobs they have held in the past, even to the extent of ensuring that people take note of this.

Previously, the above was restricted to business cards and official correspondences but now the above has become part of the signing board pieces on emails — where they list every course they have attended.

Before, the listings of professional qualifications were either listed on a resume or under names on doors.

Even the latter practice was restricted to medical practitioners but this is now being done by everyone, including the internal mailman. Some take it to the extreme by continuing to insist on being addressed as ambassadors, even if they have retired to their villages or are no longer serving.

People get trained as foreign service officers and work their way up to being finally honoured by being appointed to head of mission as an ambassador or a high commissioner if one gets posted to a member country of the British Commonwealth.

However, no one ever gets a professional qualification called ambassador.

Now, even MPs are raising the bar on this trend by listing what degrees they have and stating what ministries they are and have been responsible for. Even if they are no longer parliamentarians, they insist on being referred to as members.

Another twist to this trend are men who, in the hope of picking up a women, state their qualification, the type of job they are occupying, and what have you.

This country is fast-becoming a country of egomaniacs.

Apparently, this phenomenon is observed principally among the male population and not so much among the female gender.

Keep it simple

Port Moresby

