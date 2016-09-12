Local engineers need more exposure: PNGIE

LOCAL engineers need more exposure to new methods of engineering in the extractive industry, according to the PNG Institute of Engineers.

Board member Benjamin Moaitz said the past two decades had seen new methods of extraction done through open cut and underground methods.

“The new methods also include deep sea mining extraction,”Moaitz said.

“This concept of mining precious metals under the ocean floor has not yet been implemented.

“It poses a promising challenge for national engineers to be exposed to this new concept.

“Another is the bulk caving method – an extensive underground mining establishment and set up that takes place requiring in all cases, significant capital during construction but has long term benefits and renewable profits over the long term of these mines.”

Moaitz said more PNG engineers must be competent in these new mining methods through interactions with Government entities which regulated the industry.

“The current weakness facing the PNG engineering fraternity is the lack of exposure to these new challenges in design and construction,” he said.

Related