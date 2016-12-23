Local firm boosts Punishers campaign for Agmark 9s

LOCALLY-owned company Intel Ltd, based in Gordons, Port Moresby, is backing the City Punishers to give potential players hope in their rugby league careers.

Company directors Andrew Solomon and his wife Pauline Mitil Solomon have committed more than K50,000 for the City Punishers to participate in the Agmark NGIP 9s in Kokopo next month. The sponsorship would cover airfares, accommodation and uniforms.

Solomon said his family was making this financial commitment to guide the personal development, character and discipline of youths in the community.

“We are supporting these players in the hope that PNG National Rugby League Digicel Cup franchises select them,” Solomon said.

