Local firm gets mining licence

A LANDOWNER company in Enga has been granted seven alluvial mining licence leases by the Mineral Resources Authority.

It allows the Koekam PM Holdings Ltd in the Kompiam-Ambum district to engage exploration companies on their tribal land.

Company chairman Peter Malix, while thanking the MRA for granting the licence, said it had taken a long time and resources to finally receive the mining licence.

He thanked Mining Minister Byron Chan, the Mineral Resources Authority and those who had done a lot so that the landowner company “can have a say in the development of resources in our own land”.

The licence will allow investment in development of the mineral-rich Koekam area where alluvial mining activities are on a small scale.

“Now we have the five-year mining leases,” Malix said.

“I appeal to people from the five council wards to work together so that we can get maximum benefit from the mining development,”

The impact areas will cover Poreyalin, Aiyal, Malipin, Liu-Tip and the Kukin-Kalimb tribe from the Kompiam Local Level Government.

Alonge Alupi from Koekam said he was happy that they would now look for investors to develop the alluvial mining.

