Local firm hydrates women’s 7s campaign

THE PNG Rugby 7s women’s team (Palais) were given a major boost yesterday at the Bava Park in Port Moresby when Pacific Industries came on board to be their major water supplier.

Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union president Steven Kami and Palais coach John Larry represented the team to receive the great support.

Kami said under an agreement in place, Pacific Industries would be supplying water for the Palais as they train and prepare for the Wellington and Hong Kong 7s tournaments. “This is a first step relationship to help the team in its training and we are happy that the softdrink manufacturer has come on board to help us,” Kami said.

The firm’s representative Ashlon Chue said it was an honour to be helping out.

“My firm believes in helping sports to grow and supporting the 7s team is something we as a business are happy about.”

Kami said water was an important part of sport and the support had given the team something valuable — motivation.

