Local geology experts explore geoscience

OIL Search Limited has sponsored 19 people from three organisations to attend a two-day workshop on Exploration Geoscience.

The company said the participants were from the Department of Petroleum and Energy, Mineral Resources Development Company and the Geology students and lecturers from the University of Papua New Guinea.

They learnt about a specialist area of exploration geoscience called sequence stratigraphy.

The two-day workshop was held at the Oil Search Port Moresby office.

Rob Kirk, an internationally experienced and recognised expert, was engaged to share his knowledge in the area. Kirk, a skilled geoscientist, was working with Oil Search on data collected from the Gulf of Papua in the past six months.

“Sequence stratigraphy is the building block and key skill for exploration geoscientists,” Kirk said.

He said it involved recreating and understanding the environment that rocks containing oil and gas were originally laid down so that the geoscientist could better predict where potential reservoirs might be and where the oil and gas had come from.

Oil Search general manager for PNG Exploration Dr Shane Schofield said he was proud to support geoscience knowledge and training in Papua New Guinea.

“The course is a demonstration of Oil Search’s commitment to continually working to improve in-country exploration expertise. Our objective through such training is to develop our citizen geoscientists and to deliver public courses to those geoscientists who do not have access to petroleum exploration training resources,” Dr Schofield said.

