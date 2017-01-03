Local leader points out importance of tourism

A LOCAL leader from the Salamaua area of Morobe says tourism can be a major income generator for the province.

John Yawe, from Lougui village, where the historical gold mining town of Salamaua used to be located until it was destroyed during WWII, said there was massive untapped tourism potential in the area.

He said the Black Cat Trail between Salamaua and Wau, a major attraction until an attack on an overseas trekking party and local porters in 2013, must be revived.

He was a member of the Black Cat Trail Association when the track was busy from 2003 to 2013.

“Tourism is the only thing that Lougui and the villages around Salamaua, can benefit from,” Yawe told The National in Laukanu Village, Salamaua.

“I am especially concerned about the Black Cat Trail.

“The Government has arrested those who are responsible however, it must come back and look at the long term of this track.

“In terms of popularity, after the Kokoda Trail, is the Black Cat Trail.

“The Government must come back and work with us stakeholders, especially people living along the track who have missed out on benefits for the last three years.”

Yawe appealed to the Government, through the Tourism Promotion Authority, to meet with the local people from Salamaua through to Wau to ensure that the track was re-opened to tourists.

“The Government is pouring a lot of money into tourism, and we must also benefit from this,” he said.

Yawe said the Salamaua people had formed a committee to work with the local level government to push for the re-opening of the track.

He was also concerned about rising sea levels along the Salamaua Point and called for Government help.

Like this: Like Loading...