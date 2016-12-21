Local man takes lead in cleaning city

A WESTERN Highlands man who returned home for Christmas is calling on authorities to rid Mt Hagen city of filth, street vending and petty crimes.

The third largest city of the country has now been taken over by street vendors plying their trade of cheap Asian products and selling betel nuts and cigarettes at every shop front.

Elijah Psalmson Ulg, a civil servant from Western Highlands, told The National that Mt Hagen, once a beautiful city and the pride of Western Highlanders and other people in the highlands, was no longer a safe place.

He was concerned that the ugly sight of betel nut filth and street vendors dominating street corners was sickening and a real eyesore.

On Friday, Ulg bought hand gloves and with the help of some youths, they started cleaning the filth and chased away street vendors.

He urged Governor Paias Wingti and Mt Hagen MP William Duma to clean up their backyard.

He said business houses were paying tax and it was the duty of the city authority to control activities taking place in the city and make it conducive for trade.

Ulg said bus stops were no longer safe because pick pocketing and bag snatching were common.

“Even police are powerless against youths dominating these places,” Ulg said.

He urged people from other provinces living in the city to keep it clean and safe.

Ulg said the city roads were also in a very bad state and Duma and Wingti must work together to address these issues.

“Leaders are mandated to deliver services for the people, not to play politics against each other, he said.

“I call on the two leaders to work together to bring Mt Hagen back to its former glory.”

