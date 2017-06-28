Local priest represents country in world event

Papua New Guinean Salesian Father Ambrose Pereira was among 250 participants who took part in the SIGNIS World Congress 2017 at the Laval University, Quebec City, Canada from June 19 to 23.

The Salesian priest was joined by three others namely, Father Michael Mendel from the USA, Father Leos Rysak from the Czech Republic and Father Sebastian Koladiyil from Kenya who are involved in the ministry of social communication in their respective countries.

This is the 90th year of SIGNIS, the world Catholic association for communication.

The theme of the congress was “Promoting Stories of Hope” and everyone was invited to “build bridges of solidarity, justice and peace, and share stories of life and communicate positive feelings of hope”.

Pereira facilitated the session on “Voices of Hope from the Traditional Culture”, Fr Leos presented a short documentary on television and Fr Sebastian facilitating the session promoting stories of hope, in which a video on the theme “Stories of Hope” was shown.

This was the only video from the third world that was presented at the congress.

Fr Michael was requested by Fr Filiberto Gonzalez to represent the Salesians at the congress.

One of the highlights of the whole event was the presence of Catholic filmmaker Martin Scorsese and the viewing of his latest movie Silence.

The main topics discussed during were communicating and building hope and peace in a world of cultural and religious diversity and the new generation of Catholic communicators.

