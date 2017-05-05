Local publishing firm encourages writers’ input in school curriculum

A LOCAL publishing firm is conducting a workshop to encourage writers to produce education materials for schools.

Tokiwa Limited general manager Dr Eliakim Apelis said Tokiwa publications would support the Department of Education in implementing the curriculum for schools.

The first workshop was held at Boera outside Port Moresby last month to train local writers to develop materials to supplement the school curriculum.

The participants were mostly former school teachers. The facilitators were Jenny Sanga and Kila Vele-Kila, employees of Tokiwa Limited.

The participants developed more than 50 varieties of materials during the workshop. They included a book of poems, short stories, big books, shell books and simple recipes for children. The books will provide support for students and teachers, especially in rural communities.

Apelis, an educationist by profession, said Tokiwa publications would be written in the Papua New Guinean context, taking into account the learning environment of students.

“Our publications must be attractive and relevant, thus motivate learners and readers at large. “These publications are intended to encourage and foster a positive attitude towards learning,” he said.

