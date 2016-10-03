Local spuds on demand

Reports by MALUM NALU

MAJOR supermarkets in Port Moresby are already scrambling to buy potatoes from the Yapai Commercial Potato Farm at Laiagam in Enga, managing director Sam Talepakali says.

He gave the impressive scorecard during the launching of the project last Friday.

“The Fresh Produce Development Agency says there is no one farm in the country that produces in quantity like this,” Talepakali said.

Talepakali said a first-test batch of one tonne was sent to test the market.

“There was one company that bought the whole one tonne,” he said.

“Then we sent 7.5 tonnes in a reefer container to Port Moresby.

“Out of this, 2.5 tonnes was bought by locals in one week while the 5 tonnes was all bought by one company. I then sent another 9.5 tonnes.

“Within the space of one month, the 9.5 tonnes was finished.

“Some of the markets I supply include major supermarkets in Port Moresby like RH Hypermarket, Garamut Enterprises which operates Boroko FoodWorld and WaterFront, Stop N Shop and even the local market.

“We even gave some to women to go and sell in markets and see whether the potatoes were liked or not. We also gave out samples to fast food operators to try out.

“In the supermarkets, I found out that after four days, there was not a potato left – everything was sold out.

“That’s why I can see that this is a very good project which will help our people.

“I want to thank everyone in Yapai who has contributed their time to this project.”

