Local vendors make fast money from roadside market

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE demise of part of the Lae-Bulolo Highway near the Warabung Bridge has in turn created a number of spin-off activities such as roadside vending.

Mothers from the nearby Timini and Wampit villages lined at both ends of the bridge with their wares and sold them to stranded commuters.

The goods that were sold included biscuits, caned drinks, cigarettes, boiled eggs, scones, sago, rice, fruits, vegetables flex cards and betel nuts.

Sabeth Robin, one of the vendors from Wampit village, told The National that business was good.

She said they made fast money.

Vendor took advantage of the situation and made fast sales at the road-side market.

Like this: Like Loading...