Local water bottling company shortlisted for food-safety award

LOCAL water bottling and distribution company Purewater has been shortlisted for an international food-safety award.

The award recognises an organisation that has developed best innovations in technology, process, procedure and training in food- safety.

The winner will be announced at an industry event in Sydney at the end of this month.

“Being shortlisted is a real reward for the resources we’ve invested in our food-safety systems over a long period,” managing director Helen Macindoe said.

“It also demonstrates PNG manufacturers can produce world-class products.”

Purewater has facilities in Port Moresby and Lae.

It operates both sites under independently certified International Organisation for Standardisation compliant food-safety systems.

To ensure the company’s products meet the highest of standards,

Purewater had its systems and processes audited on a routine basis by SAI Global of Australia.

SAI Global is the Asia-Pacific region’s provider of risk management and standards compliance services.

