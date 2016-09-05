Locally-owned firm wins CSTB contract

FOREIGN-owned companies seems to dominate the design and constructing steel pre-fabricated market while nationally-owned companies take the back seat, a company owner says.

Cane Construction managing director Michael Ipa made the comment after winning a contract to build a double-story classroom for the Port Moresby Business College.

The K600,000 contract was awarded by the Central Supply Tenders Board.

He blamed people in authority for having a lack of trust in local companies to operate a business.

“It is really frustrating when you drive around and see foreigners given small contracts to build bus stops, classrooms, houses or other small jobs that PNG contractors can do,” he said.

But he said it might have something to do with the history of project management by local companies in the past.

“It is important that PNG contractors have strong financial management system in place and audited by certified auditors to ensure that we gain the confidence of our clients when they entrust us with their money to get the job done,” he said.

“This is what we have been doing and improving year by year in ensuring the risk of fraud and mismanagement is minimized.”

He thanked CSTB for having confidence in the young and growing company. “We will ensure that we deliver to their expectation on time and budget.”

CSTB Board secretary Babaga Namie said he was happy to see Papua New Guineans starting to take up challenge of bidding for tenders at the CSTB level.

