Locals attack Western Highlands businessman

TWO homes were burnt down and coffee trees were destroyed following an attack on prominent Western Highlands businessman Dokta Maip on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Keluwa when Maip was on his way to drop off his children to school at around 7am.

He was on his way to Mt Hagen city and came across three roadblocks but managed to escape.

However, the people who set up the roadblocks destroyed his vehicle.

Mt Hagen police officer Snr Insp David Kongua said it was disappointing to learn that people lacked respect for their leaders.

He said the motive of the attack was not known but his men were handling it

He said his men moved in to prevent further destruction and possible loss of lives.

Western Highlands provincial police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari condemned the attack.

He said his office had received reports on the incident and suspects were identified.

Lakari said the damage to Maip’s vehicle cost K14,722.

“We need to start respecting our leaders who are contributing meaningfully to our economy.

“These are the key people and we must start to respect and approach them in an appropriate manner,” Lakari said.

Lakari said Maip is one of those well-respected leaders who had a lot of input in the community.

