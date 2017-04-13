Locals block road over terminated contract

ANGRY villagers on Tuesday night fired at policemen who were clearing the road to Baisu jail in Western Highlands after it was blocked for two weeks.

Locals had closed the road and demanded Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo to explain why he had terminated the contract of a locally owned company supplying food to the jail.

They said that Waipo had not considered spin-off benefits to local landowners and terminated the contract.

The landowners were not happy when the 10-year contract awarded to Whisky Fresh to supply food to Baisu and other jails in the Highlands region was terminated by Waipo six years on.

Whisky Fresh owner Berry Maip told The National that in the case of other jails in the region he would not argue with the CS management but seek legal advice but as for Baisu he was the legitimate landowner so has the right to benefit from any business spin-off from the operations of the jail.

He said that there was no proper land compensation received from the State on the land where the jail was located.

“This road has been blocked off for almost two weeks so that no company will bring in food rations.

“Whiskey Fresh is a locally-owned company and it has to remain for the spin-off benefits.”

Maip said that the public are free to travel but the road block was set to make sure that food supply to the jail will not proceed.

Baisu jail commander Supt Timbi Kaulga could not be reached for comments yesterday.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari has confirmed the incident.

Lakari said that the road block was cleared by Mt Hagen-based police Mobile squad and food supplies were taken into the jail as of yesterday.

Lakari said police have moved in on Tuesday night to clear the road block but locals fired shots at his men.

He said police returned on Wednesday morning with full force and arrested those involved and confiscated two high powered firearms used on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...