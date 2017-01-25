Locals build 2km road

A GROUP of people in Jiwaka have used their own resources and money to build a new 2km road and a bridge instead of waiting on the Government.

The Kuli Konda Alda clan of Anglimp-South Wahgi electorate built the 2km road and the bridge at a cost of K40,000 through community contributions.

The road runs from Kurkur to Tapok village and the bridge was built across Konda River.

In the past they have walked with heavy loads and took risks crossing the river which has so far claimed the lives of four children and three adults.

The community led by leaders of Alda clan including Willie Dupai, Joe Apkas, Michael Diting, Joseph Kepo, John Mike and Martin Turuwai, took on the self-help initiative to construct the road and bridge to avoid further loss of lives.

The official opening of the road and the bridge took place on Saturday at Tapok village.

