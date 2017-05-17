Locals call on police, state to conduct awareness on sorcery

PEOPLE of Sirunki in the Laiagam/Pogera district in Enga are calling on the police and State agencies to conduct awareness on sorcery related crimes.

Kunalin tribe spokesman Judah Iparam said on behalf of the community leaders of Surunki illiterate people did not understand the law on sorcery and should be educated on it.

A woman was recently tortured and died after being accused of practising sorcery.

“The police must bring the Sorcery Act to the people and educate them on what the law says so the illiterate people living in the villages will understand,” he said.

He urged health authorities and church agencies to assist police in telling the people that deaths are caused by diseases – not by sorcery.

“Awareness on sorcery and deaths caused by diseases or unhealthy way of living is a way forward.

“It will change the mindset of the people who believe in sorcery,” Iparam said.

Iparam called on the Enga provincial police commander George Kakas to station more police officers at Surunki so that such killings would stop.

He also corrected a media report about the three women accused of practising sorcery being rescued by police officers.

He said it was the community leaders of Surunki who

rescued them and sent them back to their tribes.

