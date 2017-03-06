Locals complete skills training with Barrick Niugini

A SECOND group of locals from Porgera, Enga, have completed Barrick (Niugini) Limited‘s job-ready programme, which was launched last year.

Barrick initiated the programme as a recruitment strategy to prepare trainees for technical, operational and administrative roles within the operation of the mine.

Throughout 2016, Barrick took on board 100 trainees who did four weeks of training.

From these, 72 secured permanent employment while the rest are either on temporary roles or undergoing further training respective to the job placement requirements.

Twenty-six of the trainees are now attached with Barrick’s asset management and infrastructure (AMI) department as trainee tradespersons, two are with AMI cranes and the lube bay, 35 are attached with the mining department, 11 in the processing department and 15 have taken up roles with support service departments.

