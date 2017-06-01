Locals drive development activities

THE Male-Walama people in the Salamaua hinterlands of Morobe have formed a group to drive development activities.

Reverend Yassam Aiwara blessed the Male-Walama Development Association Inc certificate which was issued by Investment Promotion Authority on Tuesday.

Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour was represented by project officer Nathan Akuila to launch the association, with group president Sioni Yana and Aiwara, witnessed by police at Wakop village.

The association comprises 28 inland communities in eight wards who live along the range which divides Huon Gulf and Bulolo districts.

“With the current situation in socio-economy activities, hinterland Salamaua people still yearn for social services and we needed a united voice to make some progress,” Yana said.

“I am confident we are now able to mobilise our natural and human resources based on plans to ensure human social needs are met in collaboration with investors and donor agencies.”

Seymour told The National that the district supported the initiative and would work to enable locals to mobilise clan groups, identify land boundaries, form incorporated land groups and register respective customary lands.

“Make use of our district and local level government officers to fast-track the process and the district will support the group to achieve its core aim,” he said.

“Similarly, the process also applies to all other clan groups in Morobe, Salamaua and Wampar LLGs that aspire to work in partnership with government and investors.”

Like this: Like Loading...