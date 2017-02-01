Locals fund, operate community resource centre

A COMMUNITY resource centre at Gorohanota village in Goroka district is operating on the income generated by local people from their gardens.

Founder Rhodney Wuvovo told The National that the centre was established in 1998 to address social issues, empower the community and provide community-based programmes.

The facilities are built on community land and supported by the Youth Office in Goroka, the Eastern Highlands government and former MP Hendry Smith.

The resource centre serves as a classroom for elementary students from 8am to noon and for mothers participating in literacy programmes from 1pm to 4pm.

The centre engages volunteers from the Swiss inter-team to train mothers on how to bake using a portable drum oven.

The centre also arranges with the Institute of Medical Research and Save the Children to conduct health education and awareness.

Wuvovo said there had been no funding from authorities since its establishment. The centre is supported by the income generated from its vegetable project. Vegetables are sold at the Goroka Market and stores to pay for the teachers, bills and to keep the centre running.

The gardens were looked after by the literacy class mothers who took turns to work in the garden an hour a week. But Wuvovo said the income from selling vegetables was not enough to extend the services provided by the centre.

