Locals praised for peaceful Easter

POLICE in the mining township of Tabubil in Western praised the local community for a peaceful Easter.

Tabubil police station commander Wesley Tomutagweda said most people went to church.

He said before Easter police were carrying out awareness and roadblocks to make sure that the Easter weekend was celebrated peacefully.

He said most of the offenders arrested during that time were drivers driving unregistered vehicles and drunkards.

Tomutagweda commended his hard working officers.

Nine drivers were arrested and charged with driving unregistered or unroadworthy vehicles.

He said it was the responsibility of police to try to prevent accidents.

Tomutagweda thanked the people of Tabubil for observing and abiding by the liquor ban imposed in the province.

He said he wanted people to behave during the election.

