Locals refuse removal of boxes after ballot papers run out

By MALUM NALU in Lae

ANGRY Butibam villagers in Lae on Thursday refused to allow two ballot boxes to be removed after ballot papers ran out with many people not able to vote.

The people affected included this reporter, who has paid his own airfares to Lae to vote, only to be denied his democratic right.

The villagers, from Butibam East Ward, were only allocated 200 ballot papers when the voting population was much larger than that.

Voting across the road at Butibam West Ward went smoothly on the other hand.

Butibam East councillor Douglas Maliaki told The National that the people were furious at being denied their democratic right to vote.

Even presiding officer Philip Lavutul admitted that there was a shortage of ballot papers.

“Only 200 ballot papers were allocated to us and these 200 have been exhausted,” he said.

“The rest of the people have not been allowed to vote.

“All the people are angry about this and are not allowing the two ballot boxes to be removed.

“Even our candidates who are supposed to vote here have not done so because papers have run out.

“Only 200 papers were allocated when the population here is 1,000-plus.”

Maliaki also said that those who did the roll update had not done their job well.

“They did not use us councillors who are responsible for the ward,” he said.

“This problem has now arisen and PNG Electoral Commission must come and explain to us.

Lavutu said there were 443 eligible voters for Ahi Ward 3, with one polling station at Butibam and the other at neighbouring Balob Teachers College.

“We split the number of ballot papers,” he said.

“We were only given 200 ballot papers for here, while the rest went to the other side (Balob).

“That’s why when all the voters came in, they complained that the numbers of papers was not enough for the population.”

