Locals threaten to turn off taps

By DOROTHY MARK

FREQUENT robberies along a road in Madang are discouraging families from visiting inmates at Beon Prison.

They and other road-users have now threatened to shut down water supply to the town if the police and provincial authorities do not repair the Siasiak-Beon road.

Water PNG is also located in the area.

People from Furan, Panim, Brahim and Beon CIS staged a protest march from Laiwaden oval to Jomba police station where they presented a petition to provincial police commander Supt Jacob Singura and provincial administrator Daniel Aloi.

They gave the authorities seven days to respond.

“If the Government and police do not act quickly, we will shut down the water supply and everyone in town will drink from the sea,” said villager George Sogasog.

About 10 “low-risk” inmates also took part in the protest.

Several participants spoke of their experiences and demanded action.

Inmate Manu Mal said the bad road conditions had contributed to the death of five inmates so far but did not elaborate.

“My families stopped visiting me for two years now because every time they come to visit me they get held up along the road,” he said.

Nathalie Dickson, a young woman from Panim village, said big cracks and deep holes forced motorists and PMV drivers to slow down, making them vulnerable to raskols.

“Women struggle to sell our crops everyday but most times we return home empty-handed because the money we earned and food we bought in town to feed our families were taken away from us before we reached home,” she said.

In some cases, women were also assaulted and raped, she said.

A Beon primary school student said classes were often disrupted because their teachers were robbed or injured.

To help alleviate the situation, the Furan, Yahil, Panim, Brahim and Beon communities have allocated a piece of land to the police to build a temporary sub-station.

Singura told The National that Water PNG had also agreed to provide accommodation to enable some policemen to be station in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...