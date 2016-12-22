Locals told to celebrate alcohol-free Christmas

WEWAK local level government president Pius Bugatar has advised the people to celebrate Christmas without alcohol.

Bugatar said alcohol often led to many social problems and violence that sometimes led to death.

He said when the festive season approached, people started planning to prepare food and alcohol to celebrate.

Christmas, he said, was a time for peace and celebrations should be alcohol free.

“I am appealing to the people in the Wewak local level government to celebrate in peace and try not to include alcohol in your celebrations,” he said.

Bugatar said Jesus Christ came to bring peace.

“So people must celebrate quietly with respect for one another in the communities,” he said.

Bugatar urged youths to stop homebrew production and consumption.

He said that resulted in serious law and order problems such as people fighting, getting injured, going to prison or hospital and even worse, died.

Meanwhile, for small crafts travelling to and fro the town and between the Wewak island villages during the festive season were told to be careful.

Bugatar urged boat operators to be cautious of the weather and the safety of people on board.

He warned them to be sober when operating boats as the lives of people on board were in their hands.

