Locals urged not to charge motorists

By JUNIOR UKAHA

POLICE have warned locals to stop charging motorists excessive fees to cross the flooded Wampar section of the Highlands Highway in Morobe.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe said the road was a public property and everyone should freely cross the flooded section.

Wampe had receiving complaints from motorists who were charged K50 per vehicle to cross the flooded road.

The Wampar section of the Highlands Highway between Klin Wara and 14-Mile was flooded on Tuesday following heavy rain.

Wampe has sent police officers to the area to ensure public safety until the flood subsided.

“K50 is excessive. No one should be charging anyone this amount,” he said.

“If the local youths are assisting the vehicles to cross the affected section they should be charging K1 or K2 – not K50,” Wampe said.

He said people needed to change their attitude and stop collecting fees when natural disasters such as flooding and landslides blocked roads.

He said people should learn to help others without asking for money.

Like this: Like Loading...