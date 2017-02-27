Locals want facts on land deals

WOSERA people are pleading leaders with land deals in their area to be honest and lay out all facts before them.

They want to know land boundary, who was consulted, how landowner consent was obtained, what projects were promised, how existing property would be treated by new title holders who might be land fraudsters.

Well over half of Wosera was carved out without any knowledge of landowners under a Special Agriculture Business Lease (SABL) in the name of a company (known). This company was to have leased the area to an Asian company (known). Had it not been for the Commission of Inquiry on SABLs no Wosera leader would have known of the land fraud.

After the 2012 national election the map of the land area comprising the SABL was sighted unofficially.

This prompted a petition to the incumbent Prime Minister to put an end to the land fraud on account of SABL in Wosera.

At a leadership training and political awareness at a village affected by the SABL community leaders came to know the extent of the land fraud involving their land.

They were promised paid jobs on their land which title and lease holders were to have been outsiders.

Lamentations 5:2 summarises their situation; “Our inherited lands have been turned over to strangers, our homes to foreigners.”

Community leaders want leaders in the know to come good on these at coming national election.

James Wanjik, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...